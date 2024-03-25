Joe Biden 'obliterates' Trump with five word response to 'golf accomplishment'

President Joe Biden trolled his opponent Donald Trump on Sunday by offering less-than-sincere congratulations to his predecessor.

On Sunday evening Trump took to his platform Truth Social to brag about winning the club championship trophy and the senior club championship trophy at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

The 77-year-old wrote it was his "great honour", adding that "a large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting."

On his personal Twitter/X, Biden called Trump's wins, "quite the accomplishment."

Biden's response earned applause, causing 'Dark Brandon' to trend on Twitter/X.

Biden has increasingly been making digs at the former President as the pair face a rematch for the White House this November. Last week, he joked about Trump's financial struggles after he announced he couldn't pay the $464 million bond from his fraud case.

“Just the other day a defeated-looking man came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, I have crushing debt, and I’m completely wiped out,’” Biden said at a fundraiser. “And I had to look at him and say, ‘Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.’”

