A report claims that Donald Trump ’s name appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files – and the Department of Justice and Attorney General Pam Bondi informed him of this.

The Wall Street Journal reports Bondi and her deputy held a routine briefing with Trump at the White House in May, where they informed him that his name appeared multiple times in documents related to convicted paedophile Epstein, along with the names of many other high-profile figures. “Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing,” the publication said.

According to some senior administration officials, the files contained what they felt was “unverified hearsay” about people, including Trump, who was friends with the financier, as well as with his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell – a former socialite and convicted sex offender.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung told indy100: “The fact is that the President kicked him (Epstein) out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about.”

In February, Bondi told FOX News the Jeffrey Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now”, only for her to backtrack months later and claim that no such “incriminating client list” exists. The switch left some sceptical about a potential cover-up.

The Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files has caused huge outrage among Trump’s usually loyal MAGA support base, with everyone from Marjorie Taylor Greene and the so-called “ Q-Anon Shaman ” calling Trump out.

Boxer Ryan Garcia reacted to the news, writing: “Now I know why they never got released SMH.”

Another said: “Water is wet.”

The official account for the Democrats reacted with the iconic Kendrick Lamar meme from his 'Not Like Us' Super Bowl performance.

Someone else wrote: “OMG GASP LETS ALL ACT SURPRISED AGAIN.”

“Fork found in kitchen,” another joked.

