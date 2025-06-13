The President of the US, Donald Trump, is quite the controversial political figure, isn't he?

Whether it's tariffs, trade wars, or debates over human rights, he's been involved in it all - and he's only been back in the White House six months.

He's no stranger to people launching mass protests against him either (just look at what's going on with the ICE raids in Los Angeles), and with them, come some incredible placards showing how people truly feel about the man.

Here are some of the more... Interesting signs from anti-Trump protests:

1. Ice melts under resistance





eople protest following three days of clashes with police after a series of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Getty

2. Trump would be so mad if he could read these signs





Demonstrators attend nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Liberty Plaza on April 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty

3. Migration and marriage

Picture: A Protester holds up an anti-Trump placard in front of the Elizabeth Tower, better known as 'Big Ben' near the Houses of Parliament as an anti-Trump protest gets underway in London on February 20, 2017, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit

4. The hair

Picture: Protesters standing in front of the Headquarters of the far right party AFD or Alternative fuel Deutschland, hold placard with anti Trump Slogans as they take part in a gathering to voice their opposition to new U.S. President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Berlin, Germany

5. And the Ikea cabinets were quicker to assemble

Picture: Ally Mason holds up a sign during a march to show support for women's rights in San Francisco on January 21, 2017.

6. Pow

Picture: Protesters gather for the Women's March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017.

7. Hands to yourself

Picture: Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.

8. Not her dictator...

Picture: A woman holds a sign as people participate in the Women's March in Seattle, Washington on January 21, 2017

9. Alternative facts

Picture: A woman holds a sign that reads: 'Science is not an alternative fact' during the 'March for Science' demonstration on April 22, 2017 in Berlin, Germany

10. Russia

Picture: : A woman holds up a sign the reads 'Show Us Your Rubles' during a Tax Day protest on April 15, 2017 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

