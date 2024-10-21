Donald Trump insists he does not have a ‘cognitive problem’ - in incoherent sentence

Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump tried and failed to shut down ongoing speculation around his mental fitness on Sunday (20 October) when he told a crowd in Lancaster, Pennsylvania about his cognitive abilities in a sentence which doesn’t make any sense.

The ex-Apprentice star has already made headlines with past comments about his psychological wellbeing, from his viral assertion that he’s a “very stable genius” to his 2020 interview with Fox News which saw his recital of “person, woman, man, camera, TV” spark countless memes online.

Now though, in the run-up to the 5 November vote, fresh rumours are circulating over Trump’s fitness for office as he hasn’t released his medical records – something his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris did earlier this month.

And this hasn’t been helped by recent rally speeches which have seen him tell supporters to vote on “January 5”, attack “fat husbands”, claim people “won’t have any cows anymore” under a Harris presidency, brand his rival a “s*** vice president” and ramble about another man’s penis size.

Mental health experts have also told The Independent of their fears that Trump appears to "have lost touch with reality".

Addressing the speculation, Trump said to supporters at the weekend: “I have no cognitive.

“She [Harris] may have a cognitive problem, but there’s no cognitive problem.”

Except the aforementioned medical record from Harris saw her doctor describe the vice president as being in “excellent health”, stating she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” required to serve in America’s highest office.

Harris’ campaign has since pounced on Trump’s remarks, reposting the short clip from the ex-Potus to their own social media channels later that same day.

And other Twitter/X users are unconvinced, too:

The same event also saw Trump insist he is “not that close to 80”, despite… erm… being 78 years old.

Crikey.

