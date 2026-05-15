Donald Trump has been slammed by critics online for his ‘childish behaviour', after trying to justify the latest nickname he’s given Democrats.

Trump spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity to discuss his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (May 14).

“I came up with a new name. I don't know if I should,” the president said during a long, rambling interview that lasted an hour.

“Dumocrats,” Trump said, explaining it by adding: “They’re dumb.”

“I got rid of the B. So, you’re only changing one letter. E goes and the U comes,” he said.

“So he's a dumb guy, he's a Democrat, and I said, ‘Oh, what a great name for this!’” he added.

These latest comments were met with ridicule by critics, with people claiming it was something you’d be more likely to hear in a school playground than from a 79-year-old president of the United States.

Commentator and journalist Mehdi Hasan commented on the clip, writing: "A child in the elementary school playground."

Another wrote: "This is what the 'worlds most powerful man' spends his time thinking about."





"He has the IQ of mashed potatoes," one more added.





"Trying to understand the kind of limited intellect this kind of stuff appeals to," another wrote.





US president Trump is currently in China where he was greeted with a troop parade and children cheering for him. Controversially, Trump has been joined on the trip by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his own son Eric Trump.

It comes after Trump sparked widespread anger after making comments about the American people, saying that he ‘doesn't think about Americans' financial situations’ at all when considering next steps in Iran.

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