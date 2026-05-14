Trump posts picture of himself on dollar note - and people have thoughts

Donald Trump posted a picture of himself depicted on a dollar note (months after plans were announced to add his signature on all new US paper currency) and people have thoughts about it.

US president Trump is not shy when it comes to putting his name or image to things – whether it be renaming the Kennedy Center after himself or selling a whole host of products, including Bibles and trainers , to his supporters with the Trump name attached.

Now, in his latest move, Trump posted an edited image depicting himself on a dollar note in place of where other individuals, such as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, currently feature on genuine currency.

Where the value of the cash would typically be written out, the note read “Federal Victory Note”. Elsewhere on the edited image of the note read the words, “God bless Donald Trump” and “TRUMP4547”.

That the president of the US posted it on his Truth Social account sparked a lot of commentary online.

“This is not a joke. The President of the United States posted this,” one baffled X/Twitter user wrote.

One person said: “I’d happily run it through a shredder.”

Someone else suggested: “He should put his face on toilet paper.”

Another asked: “Why just why? He’s the most fragile insecure person alive today.”

One person argued: “Tell me you’re a narcissist without telling me.”

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