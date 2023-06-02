We’re so used to seeing nonsense on Donald Trump’s social media, that sometimes when he tweets something fairly amusing it really does take you by surprise.

This time, he’s roasted Florida governor and Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis by suggesting an alternate name for him – and we have to admit it’s pretty funny.

Posting on Truth Social, the former president wrote: “Have you heard that ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again. His demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis.”

He added: “Actually, I like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it. He gets very upset when people, including reporters, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, he shouldn’t mind, DeSanctimonious?”

“Ron DeSanctimonious”? We have a feeling that could stick.

DeSantis recently revealed the 'real' way to pronounce his name, after a journalist said people found his surname too confusing.

Fox News asked for clarity on how DeSantis should be said, as the Floridian presidential candidate said: “This is ridiculous.. The way to pronounce my last name? ‘Winner'".

It comes after a video emerged that showed DeSantis snapping at a reporter at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday. The journalist had persisted in asking him why he was posing for pictures with local voters but not taking their questions.

“Are you blind?” DeSantis hit back, insisting he was making himself available.

The exchange was leapt upon by Trump, addressing a Fox News town hall event in Iowa, who told host Sean Hannity: “I don’t think he’s going to be second that much longer. I think he’s going to be third or fourth.

"He had a very bad day today, he got very angry at the press. You’re not allowed to get angry at the press.”

