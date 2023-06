Ron DeSantis has revealed the 'real' way to pronounce his name, after a journalist said people found his surname too confusing.

Fox News asked for clarity on how DeSantis should be said, as the Floridian presidential candidate shook his head.

“This is ridiculous.. The way to pronounce my last name? ‘Winner'", he smirked.

DeSantis is currently embroiled in a feud with former president Donald Trump, who previously endorsed him.

