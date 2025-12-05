Trump is still ranting five years later claiming the 2020 elections were rigged

Video
At a festive National Christmas Tree lighting in Washington, where Melania Trump pressed the button to illuminate the gold-toned lights, Donald Trump used the occasion to again claim the 2020 election was “rigged”.
Speaking following the traditional countdown, President Trump described the tree as “a beauty,” but also appeared determined to restate his long-discredited assertions about election fraud.
Critics say the remarks dampened what should have been a seasonal moment of unity.
Five years later, Trump’s relentless claims show no sign of fading, even as the rest of the country tries to look forward.
