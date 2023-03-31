37 of the best memes about Donald Trump's indictment for hush money payments

Donald Trump appears to have made history by becoming the first current or former US president to face a criminal indictment.

A lawyer for Trump said on Thursday he’s been told that he has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.



It threatens to electrify the race for the White House and has huge implications for Trump's attempt to win back his seat in the Oval Office.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, broke the news, however specific charges were not made public.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation.

He is expected to surrender himself to authorities next week.

The twice-impeached former president had said he could face arrest by district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, which was still in the process of presenting evidence to a grand jury as recently as Monday.

He previously said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he had expected to be arrested on 20 March, but that date came and went without an indictment being handed down from the grand jury.

During an plane flight to the Texas rally, he told a group of reporters traveling with him that he believed Mr Bragg had “dropped the case” against him and called the entire matter “a fake case”.

AP contributed to this report.



