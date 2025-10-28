Donald Trump has once again sunk to personal attacks against his political opponents, baselessly labelling Democratic politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Jasmine Crockett as “low IQ”.

The US president made the remarks against the two women of colour while speaking to the press onboard Air Force One, during which he also appeared to brag about taking “hard” cognitive tests, which many have pointed out sound very much like dementia tests, such as the widely used MoCA test.

Presumably speaking about the Democrats, Trump rambled: “They have Jasmine Crockett – a low-IQ person. They have… er… AOC’s low IQ. You give her an IQ test…

“Have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. I took… Those are very hard… er… They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump.

“I don’t think Jasmine… The first couple of questions are easy: A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

“He’s….he’s talking about the Alzheimer’s tests they give senior citizens….,” someone pointed out.

Another said: “Anyone who confuses cognitive function assessment testing with an IQ test would fail an IQ test.”One person urged: “Watch Marco Rubio's face throughout this interview. He is quite proud to be the Secretary of State for a man who can correctly identify a picture of a giraffe. I wish this was an exaggeration.”

Someone else added: “Probably not a good sign that our President is confusing IQ tests for Alzheimer’s tests.”

“Jasmine Crocket has B.A. Business administration and a post-grad law degree. AOC graduated cum laude from Boston College majoring in Economics and International Relations. He is talking about a test that includes ‘tigers, elephants and giraffes’…” another claimed.

“It's never not funny that this guy thinks it's impressive to pass a dementia test,” someone wrote.

