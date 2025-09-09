Jasmine Crockett calls out Trump's 'divide and distract' tactics

Representative Jasmine Crockett delivered a powerful speech condemning Donald Trump’s “divide and distract” tactics, accusing the President of using fear and misinformation to manipulate the public.

Crockett highlighted Trump’s history of stoking division along racial and political lines to shift focus from his legal troubles and policy failures and unkept campaign promises.

She went on to say "The President doesn't want you to focus on his failed Secretary of HHS and the fact that we know almost a hundred children thus far have died from something like measles," highlighting recent controversy over healthcare funding cuts and debates over vaccinations.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings