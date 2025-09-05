Representative Jasmine Crockett spoke out against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday (September 3) damning him for "weaponising his idea of free speech."

Crockett said "We don't swear to an orange king, instead we've sworn an oath to the constitution," after claiming the president was threatening towards those who vote to release the Epstein files.

Reminding the committee of Trumps words that he would view anyone who voted to release the Epstein files as "hostile" the representative accused him of "weaponising his idea of free speech to force folks and companies to become his political puppets to promote his propaganda."

