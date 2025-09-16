Shocking moment Trump replied 'who' when asked about assassinated Democrat

Donald Trump has sparked huge backlash for his response to a reporter who asked a question about murdered Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman .

In June, Hortman, the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband and dog, were assassinated by a man impersonating a police officer. The suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, also shot another Democratic lawmaker and his wife the same night.

But, when Trump was recently asked a question about her, he said he was “not familiar”.

A reporter was asking Trump a question in relation to Trump’s decision to lower the flags to half-staff at the White House after the murder of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday (10 September) – something he did not do for Hortman.

The reporter asked: “In retrospect, given all of the moving ways that this White House has paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, do you think it would have been fitting to lower the flags to half-staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House Speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?”

Shockingly, Trump responded: “Uh, I’m not familiar. The who?”

The reporter then repeated who Hortman was and what happened to her.

“Well, if the governor had asked me to do that, I would have done that. But the governor of Minnesota didn’t ask me. I wouldn’t have thought of that, but I would have if somebody had asked me.

“People make requests for the lowering of the flag, and oftentimes you have to say no because it would be a lot of lowering, the flag would never be up. Had the governor of Minnesota asked me to do that, I would have done that gladly.”

His response to the question sparked some strong reactions.

One said: “This breaks my heart for our country.”

Someone else wrote: “Are you kidding me right now.”

One person argued: “America is a parody these days. It would be funny if it wasn’t so f**king sad.”

“The Republican leader’s response to political violence where the victim is a Democrat,” someone pointed out.





Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings