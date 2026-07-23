Trump claims we’re in the ‘golden age’ – and people think it’s ‘depressing’ if true

Donald Trump declared during a speech this week that the US was in a “golden age” and said that “this is the greatest we’ll ever be” – and it’s not gone down as well as he might have hoped among social media users.

The president was speaking during a rambling address at a rally in Georgia when he made the comments.

“We're in the golden age. This is the greatest we'll ever be,” he said.

Trump added: "So, ladies and gentlemen of Georgia, the Golden Age of America is upon us.





"We will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America healthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again."

With the US suffering through a cost of living crisis accentuated by the Iran war.

Trump started the Iran war in February, alongside Israel, without congressional approval. According to a previous report, Americans have paid out $59 billion more on fuel since Trump started his war.

The comments sparked criticism on social media.

A user said: “It’s all downhill from here is a helluva midterm sales pitch.”





One more wrote: “Good god, I hope this isn’t the greatest we’ll ever be. That’s depressing as hell.”





“That's really depressing,” another said.





“If this is the golden age, let us pray…” one more added.





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