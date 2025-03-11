Donald Trump makes surprising Tesla promise amid growing backlash

US president Donald Trump has pledged that he is going to buy a “brand new Tesla” to show his support for Elon Musk amid protests and a massive stock price slump .

Musk has controversially become a close ally of Trump, even snagging himself an unelected role in government to huge outrage after his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team implemented vast cuts to the federal workforce.

The billionaire’s actions appear to have come at a great cost to Tesla, his electric car company, as facilities across the US have faced so-called “Tesla Takedown” protests and vandalism.

Responding to Musk’s Tesla troubles, President Trump said he was going to buy a brand new Tesla in solidarity.

In a post on his own Truth Social platform, Trump defended Musk, claiming he was doing a “fantastic” job and was “putting it on the line” for the US.

Trump added: “I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

The president also claimed that “radical left lunatics” were “illegally and collusively” boycotting Tesla, however, it is not illegal for customers to boycott a company.

In a post on his social media platform, X/Twitter, Musk posted a screenshot of Trump’s post and wrote, “Thank you, President Donald Trump.”

Since Musk’s foray into politics, there has been a rise in the amount of Cybertruck vandalism in the US and some Tesla owners are actually rebranding their own vehicles to help prevent them from being damaged.

