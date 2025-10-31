MTG ‘p***ed off’ at Republican Party calling them 'weak and pathetic'

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at her own party, branding Republicans “weak and pathetic” in a furious outburst on the Shipwreck Show.

The Georgia representative expressed her frustration in the podcast episode, saying she's angry at all the men in leadership, in the house, and senate.

Greene, known for her outspoken style and frequent clashes with party leadership, said she’s “p***ed off” at her own party for "totally blowing it" when it comes to protecting and looking out for American people.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings