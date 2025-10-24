Trump on possible strikes on suspected drug smugglers: 'We’re just gonna kill people’

Donald Trump stunned critics by declaring the US will take lethal action against individuals bringing drugs into the country.

It came as Trump said he had no intention of seeking congressional authorisation ahead of possible strikes on people suspected to be drug smugglers in Venezuela.

Speaking at the White House, he said: “I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country… They’re going to be, like, dead.”

Trump reiterated that he does not plan to ask Congress for a declaration of war against drug cartels after his administration killed at least 37 people with missile strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.

The comments have sparked uproar over executive power, human rights and the rule of law.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings