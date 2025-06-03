Karoline Leavitt warns those voting against the 'Big Beautiful Bill' in latest rant

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has given a stern warning to those thinking about voting against Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill", saying if they do "their voters will know about it".

The bill narrowly passed in the U.S. House and now needs to go through the Senate, before returning to the President in the White House to sign off on.

Democrats have said that the multi-trillion dollar tax breaks included in the bill will predominantly only help the wealthiest of Americans, who could save hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

They claim that the Trump administration is attempting to hide this behind promises of "no tax on tips or overtime".

