Kimmel claims Trump will do anything to distract from the Epstein Files

Jimmy Kimmel claimed President Donald Trump will do almost anything to distract from renewed scrutiny of the Epstein files, even threatening to invade Greenland.
As the Department of Justice released roughly half the documents, disturbing references surfaced involving powerful figures, with Trump’s name appearing thousands of times.
Kimmel mocked Trump’s attempt to distance himself, playing the “Jeffrey who?” card, despite past ties, even as reports hinted at emails involving Melania.
Trump has recently launched a late-night Truth Social rant at Kimmel, announced lawsuits, announced he's closing the Kennedy Center, and promoted Melania the Movie. To Kimmel, it all looked like classic diversion through chaos.
