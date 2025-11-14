Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has raised fresh heat on the government this week, accusing it of “gaslighting” Americans about skyrocketing grocery and living costs.

In an appearance on the The Sean Spicer Show she accused officials of spinning narratives that prices are under control, saying, “People know what they're paying at the grocery store, they know what they're paying for their kids' clothes and school supplies, they know what they're paying for their electricity bills.”

With energy bills, food bills, and general affordability still biting households, Greene argued the government is misleading the public rather than confronting the crisis.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

