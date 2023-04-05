Stormy Daniels mocks Trump and Melania with NSFW joke about his arrest

Donald Trump is truly in the eye of the storm(y) at the moment after becoming the first former US president in history to be indicted on criminal charges.

The MAGA commander-in-chief appeared in court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges.

He is accused of falsifying business records back in 2016 in a scheme to hush up extramarital affairs with Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels.

Inevitably, the two women have suffered a torrent of abuse from Trump’s diehard fans, but Daniels seems to be pretty good at rolling with the punches.

As the ex-president continues to goad his followers on against her, calling her “horse face” and other insults, she’s proven she can give as good as she gets, and is clearly revelling in his historic indictment.

Shrugging off one of the nasty nicknames she’s received on Twitter, she pointed out that she’s a free woman in a happy marriage, unlike some people…

The adult film icon wrote: “Y'all keep saying ‘c*m dumpster’ like it's a bad thing.

“It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest.”

In a separate tweet, she poked fun at Trump’s long-suffering wife Melania, describing her as his “pet”:

Still, that “pet” was nowhere to be seen when her outspoken husband arrived back home at in Florida just hours after his court appearance in New York.

In a 25-minute speech delivered from their Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump thanked his family for their support but failed to mention his significant other.

The former first lady seemingly skipped the high-profile event following her notable absence on her hubby’s indictment trip to the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Daniels’s husband, fellow porn star Barrett Blade, has remained firmly by her side throughout the ups and down, facing his fair share of online harassment, too.

One fan wrote to him: “Massive respect to you and your wife for the way you are destroying the MAGA trolls,” to which he replied: “Thanks bud. Our lives are public and we don't hide behind electronic walls.”

