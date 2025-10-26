Video

Kamala Harris wastes no time answering if she still believes Trump is a ‘fascist’play icon

Kamala Harris wastes no time answering if she still believes Trump is a ‘fascist’

Former US vice president Kamala Harris did not hesitate in once again saying her opponent in the 2024 election – current president Donald Trump – is a “fascist” this week, in an interview with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg.

Speaking on her Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg programme amid her 107 Days book tour, the Democrat told the presenter: “I was asked if he was a fascist and I said yes, and the reason is that I look at what is happening right now.”

Harris said Trump has ‘weaponised’ the Department of Justice, as well as weaponizing other federal agencies “around going after political satirists” and “[attempting] to shut down an entire media organisation” – a reference to the outcry over the temporary decision to take late night host Jimmy Kimmel off-air.

When Trump was accused of ‘fascism’ in April, the White House told indy100 that “there is no greater defender of freedom than President Trump”.

Trump branded ‘sad and needy’ after slamming Obama’s peace prize win

donald trump

