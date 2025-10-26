Kamala Harris wastes no time answering if she still believes Trump is a ‘fascist’

Video
Former US vice president Kamala Harris did not hesitate in once again saying her opponent in the 2024 election – current president Donald Trump – is a “fascist” this week, in an interview with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg.
Speaking on her Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg programme amid her 107 Days book tour, the Democrat told the presenter: “I was asked if he was a fascist and I said yes, and the reason is that I look at what is happening right now.”
Harris said Trump has ‘weaponised’ the Department of Justice, as well as weaponizing other federal agencies “around going after political satirists” and “[attempting] to shut down an entire media organisation” – a reference to the outcry over the temporary decision to take late night host Jimmy Kimmel off-air.
When Trump was accused of ‘fascism’ in April, the White House told indy100 that “there is no greater defender of freedom than President Trump”.
