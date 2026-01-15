Trump administration slammed after pushing 'prison meals' for cost-saving

The Trump administration has been slammed after appearing to suggest people can live off $3 meals consisting of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and “one other thing”.

Despite US president Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that the economy is booming , American’s wallets are feeling exactly how things are going with the price of groceries.

But, in an interview, Trump’s agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins suggested Americans eat food that has been likened to “prison meals” as she described what she believed a balance meal could like it.

Speaking to NewsNation, Rollins, said: “We've run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing. So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.”

Her suggestion of what constituted a meal was instantly ridiculed online.

“MAHA (Make America Healthy Again!” a Democrat account mocked, posting the picture of the sad-looking food on a tray.

Someone else argued: “‘You should eat prison meals’ prob not the best message.”

The MeidasTouch wrote: “One doll. One pencil. One piece of broccoli. Enjoy, peasants.”





One person mocked: “‘What's for dinner mom?’

“‘A piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla, and one other thing — only cost us $3, it's a new golden age.’”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.