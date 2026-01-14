RFK Jr. says he 'doesn't know how Donald Trump is alive'

RFK Jr has raised eyebrows after admitting he doesn’t know how Donald Trump is still alive, the viral moment was part of an interview on the Katie Miller podcast.

Speaking about Trump’s lifestyle, Kennedy joked that the president’s fast-food-heavy diet and love of Diet Coke defied logic, suggesting he had "the constitution of a deity."

The remark stood out given Kennedy’s focus on health and wellness, and his role in shaping public conversations around nutrition.

During the podcast chat, the Health Secretary quipped about the president’s famously unhealthy diet of fast food, candy and Diet Coke, saying “I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."

The bizarre moment left listeners surprised by the unusually blunt observation.

