Trump sparks fresh outrage over new Air Force One plane as Qatar gift unveiled

It was back in May last year that reports of US president Donald Trump planning to accept a Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family – to be used as the new Air Force One plane - infuriated Americans, with the news resulting in the Republican being accused of giving into “bribery”.

Now, the plane itself has been unveiled, with the 80-year-old showing off the jet at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday.

In a speech at the base, Trump said: “We were at a little bit of a log jam. We’re waiting for the … I call them the normal 747s, and I asked the Amir if we could use the brand new 747 that he got.

“And I said, ‘we’d like to use it for a little while, because the planes are pretty old. Our planes are old.’

“A normal president wouldn’t do this, a normal president wants to stay away from aircraft, ‘we don’t want to order any aircraft’ … but our country has to be represented properly.”

But X/Twitter users weren’t happy with the news, with Republicans Against Trump writing that “after taxpayers spend hundreds of millions upgrading the plane, Trump gets to keep it after leaving office”:

It has previously been reported that the plane will be deposited in the Trump Presidential Library, managed by the National Archives and Records Administration, when Trump’s second four-year term is up.

The press office of California governor Gavin Newsom tweeted: “Trump is so laser focused on affordability that he spent $400M retrofitting his ‘flying palace’”:

“So many outrages we can’t keep up,” said Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics:

Another X user commented: “Nothing says ‘America First’ like flying around in a foreign prince’s hand-me-down jet while taxpayers foot the retrofits”:

“Courtesy of Qatar (except for the billion dollars we spent to upgrade it),” tweeted former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger:

And another account said: “Imagine if Obama was given a foreign made plane and he used that instead of the normal Air Force One”:

Just ‘plane’ ridiculous, you could say… (sorry)

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