Trump rambles about not getting into heaven claiming it was all a 'joke'

Donald Trump has tried to walk back a recent flurry of remarks about his spiritual prospects, telling reporters "I was kidding, I was having fun” when he said he didn’t think he’d make it into heaven.

In a fresh interview on Fox News, Trump said his earlier comments, in which he questioned whether brokering peace deals would boost his chances of entering heaven, were tongue-in-cheek and not meant to be taken entirely seriously.

Yet he didn’t entirely rule out the idea of divine judgment, admitting that, “I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven.”

