Donald Trump got more than he bargained for during an interview with Fox News this week, after being corrected on his claims about voter fraud by Laura Ingraham.

Trump was repeating the usual unfounded, nonsense claims about having the election stolen from him when Ingraham spoke to him during a town hall in South Carolina.

Speaking on Tuesday (February 20), Trump said that "you automatically have fraud" when it comes to using mail-in voting systems.

Ingraham replied by saying "there is mail-in voting in Florida and you won huge”.

Trump beat Biden in Florida by around 371,686 votes.

Trump went on to say: "When you go into a voting place, like you go into one in a properly run state, they look at you, you give voter ID, you give all sorts of identification... It would be very hard to cheat [on] a mass scale."

