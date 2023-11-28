On Monday, former President Donald Trump addressed the ridicule he has faced when mixing up President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama during multiple speech gaffes.

Trump, who is currently on the campaign trail for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has made numerous slip-ups during speeches, mistaking Biden for Obama. According to Forbes, the 77-year-old has mixed the names up at least seven times. He has also mixed the two up on October 1 at a rally in Ottumwa, Iowa, and twice in a Fox News Radio interview on October 11.

The former President decided to address his multiple mistakes on his social media platform Truth Social, saying that the blunders are actually part of a greater strategy. At the same time, he also denied ever having mixed the names up.

"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running out Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat's Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn't know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," he wrote.

Trump then continued to deny any decline of his mental capabilities, claiming to have taken a cognitive test.

"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women's Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponised DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!" he added.

As Trump is miles ahead of his Republican opponents, many have tried to question the former President's mental soundness.

On CNN last week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said "The presidency is not a job for somebody that's pushing 80 years old."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.