RFK Jr’s bizarre measles treatment resurfaces as two Americans die from disease

As the US’s measles outbreak continues to grow, two unvaccinated residents from Pennsylvania have died from the disease, with fresh criticism levelled at health secretary and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr over his past comments on the virus and how to treat it.

The unvaccinated pair are the first two measles-related deaths in the country this year – a year which is the worst year or measles since 1991, and passed last year’s measles count of 2,289 on Thursday when it hit 2,777 cases.

State health secretary Dr Debra Bogen said on Tuesday: “My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss. Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness.”

The deaths have reignited criticism of RFK Jr’s stance on vaccinations, with the then presidential candidate telling Fox News presenter Jesse Watters in 2023: “I do believe that autism does come from vaccines.”

Autism has been tied to vaccines due to a flawed study by disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield in The Lancet back in 1998, falsely suggesting a link between the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine and autism.

The science was debunked by investigative journalist Brian Deer, The Lancet later retracted the study, and the General Medical Council struck Wakefield off the medical register after finding him guilty of serious professional misconduct.

But ahead of him being confirmed as the new health secretary by the US Senate, he told a Senate confirmation hearing that he is neither “anti-vaccine or anti-industry”, but rather “pro-safety”.

He also reversed his stance on the MMR jab last year, amid an outbreak of measles in Texas, penning a piece for Fox News Digital promoting the vaccine.

But earlier this month, US president Donald Trump signed an executive order in which it said the MMR vaccine “should be administered in three separate single-disease shots”, despite a review of the jab by researchers in 2001 finding that “there is no case for the use of single vaccines”.

And now, this week, a video of RFK Jr addressing a crowd in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 2021 has resurfaced, in which he shared what he claimed was the “cure” for measles.

“The cure for measles is chicken soup and vitamin A, and neither of those things can be patented,” he said.

We can’t believe we have to say this, but per the NHS, “having the MMRV or MMR vaccine is the best way to prevent [catching measles”, and if you have it, “it can help to rest and drink plenty of fluids … to avoid dehydration”.

The past comments from Kennedy Jr have resulted in fresh calls for his resignation:

Another account, meanwhile, commented: “If your kid gets the measles because you didn't vaccinate them and then you treat it with f***ing Campbell's and a Flintstone chewable, you should be arrested for child abuse”:

Technology reviewer JerryRigEverything said: “I think @RobertKennedyJr should bring chicken soup to all 2,777 measles patients in the USA. Obviously, since chicken soup works, (and Kennedy himself is vaccinated) he will most likely be fine”:

And Pennsylvania representative Chrissy Houlahan tweeted: “These reckless conspiracies have real life consequences. We deserve so much better from our leaders”:

The Department of Health and Human Services has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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