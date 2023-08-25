Trump is back on Twitter and he immediately being roasted for a mistake

Just hours after surrendering to police in Georgia, Donald Trump returned to Twitter for the first time in more than two and a half years.

On Thursday (24 August) the disgraced former president posted his first tweet since being unbanned from the platform, but it didn’t take people long to mock his glaring and hilarious error.

Trump posted the words “NEVER SURRENDER!” alongside an image of his infamous mug shot following his arrest, which was taken after he…surrendered to Fulton County authorities. The same message was also shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform,

His post on X/Twitter is the first he has shared since January 2021, when Trump was banned for incitement of violence following the January 6 riots at the Capitol. The decision to ban him was reversed by Elon Musk when he took over the platform.

On X, people quickly pointed out that “surrender” is exactly what he just did.

Someone mocked: “Never surrender … unless you’re surrendering to law enforcement.”





Another said: “The fool is posting his own mugshot. Never surrender, after he just surrendered.”





“It’s the most Trump thing in the world that his ‘never surrender’ pic was taken when he quite literally surrendered to police,” wrote someone else.





One Twitter user said: “Never surrender! Except on August 24, 2023. What a clown.”





In the run-up to the next US election, it remains to be seen whether Trump will become a frequent poster on X, as he was before his ban.

