Donald Trump has taken his feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to a new, and petty, level by branding her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene.”

After Greene fired back, warning such rhetoric could put her "life in danger,” Trump was asked what he thought of her response.

Brushing off concerns for her safety, Trump said, “I don’t think her life is in danger … Frankly I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

Greene said she had been contacted by private security firms warning her of danger, accusing Trump of fanning the flames of online hostility.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings