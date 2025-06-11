Donald Trump tried to insult Joe Biden but fumbled his words - again

Donald Trump loves having a verbal jab at his predecessor, Joe Biden, but the president fumbled his latest attempt during a speech at Fort Bragg.

Speaking to the crowd of servicemen and women during a celebration in honour of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Trump managed to find some way to insult Biden, although it didn't quite go to plan...

“I’ve known this guy for a long time,” Trump said of the former president who was in office from 2021-2025. “He was never the sharpest bulb.”

Trump appears to have gotten his expressions mixed up, with confusion between “sharpest tool” and “brightest bulb".

But this mix-up didn't stop the 78-year-old from going on to say that Biden was of sound mind only “a very long time ago.”

Of course, the fumble didn't go unnoticed on social media as viewers mocked Trump and noted how ironic it is that he is focusing on Biden's mind when he got confused himself.

One person wrote, "When I shop for lightbulbs, I’m always looking for the sharpest ones."





"This comes from the dimmest bulb in the US," a second person posted.









A third person shared, "'Sharpest bulb?' Trump’s brain is not well."









"The jokes write themselves. Looking forward to the book about his incompetence and all his enablers," a fourth person commented.









Someone else reacted, "He wasn't the brightest knife in the drawer either."

"The. Sharpest. Bulb. Mixed metaphors. Wow," another person replied.

Elsewhere, Trump promises LA ICE raids won't be the last despite protests, and LA protests day four in pictures as locals condemn Trump.

