The Los Angeles protests have continued into a fourth day, as locals stand up against the immigration raid crackdown, and US president Donald Trump's administration has continued to send thousands more troops into the city.

Trump has escalated his response with the mobilisation of 4,000 National Guard troops to crack down on the protests, while 700 Marines have also been deployed to the area to protect federal law enforcement officers and property.

The Marines will be armed with service weapons and be authorized to act in self-defense, according to internal documents and interviews with nine anonymous U.S. officials by The Associated Press.

However, troops will be forbidden to use warning shots and instructed to deescalate conflicts whenever possible, as perThe AP, and additionally, they will be equipped with gas masks and shields, but no tear gas.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, the president claimed LA “would be burning to the ground right now” if he hadn’t made this order to the Defense Department and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He also continued to slam Californian officials, Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, calling them “incompetent” and a “total mess.”

Meanwhile, Newson condemned Trump's latest move, calling it "the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial president".

Here is a round-up of photos from day four of the LA protests:

A man stares down LAPD in front of the Metro Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2025. Protesters continue anti-ICE demonstrations. Protests erupted earlier on Friday when ICE Federal agents arrested immigrants in LA's fashion district, in a Home Depot parking lot, and several other locations. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images





LAPD officers confront protesters following three days of clashes with police after a series of immigration raids on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)





A protester is wounded by less lethal munitions outside of the Robert Young Federal Building on June 9, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images





Protesters sing and hold hands in front of LAPD by the Metro Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2025. Protesters continue anti-ICE demonstrations. Protests erupted earlier on Friday when ICE Federal agents arrested immigrants in LA's fashion district, in a Home Depot parking lot, and several other locations. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images





A protester shouts into a megaphone outside the Federal Building during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. US President Donald Trump on June 9 ordered active-duty Marines into Los Angeles, vowing those protesting immigration arrests would be "hit harder" than ever. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images





A man looks at the charred remains of a burned Waymo vehicle in the street following a night of protests in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. Los Angeles was on edge Monday after violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces over immigration raids, with the Californian governor vowing to sue President Donald Trump for deploying National Guard soldiers. Police stood watch after ordering people not to gather in the city's downtown where cars were torched over the weekend and security forces fired tear gas at protesters. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images





A worker cleans graffiti off the sides of the Federal Building in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2025. Protesters continue anti-ICE demonstrations. Protests erupted earlier on Friday when ICE Federal agents arrested immigrants in LA's fashion district, in a Home Depot parking lot, and several other locations. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images









Police officers in riot gear hold up nonlethal weapons during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump's administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment. Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images





JUNE 09: Protesters march through the streets June 9, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images





A protester holds up a Mexican flag near a police officer in riot gear during a protest following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump's administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment. Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images





A man uses spray paint to write the words "value human rights" on a wall during a rally against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near City Hall in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. US President Donald Trump on June 9 ordered active-duty Marines into Los Angeles, vowing those protesting immigration arrests would be "hit harder" than ever. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images





Demonstrators sit on the street during a protest following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump's administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images





A smoke bomb fill the air as Police clash with protesters during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump's administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images









Protesters kneel in the street facing a row of police in riot gear during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump's administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images









A firework explodes near police patrolling as protests continue in Los Angeles following three days of clashes with police after a series of immigration raids on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

