Hillary Clinton compared Donald Trump's political rally in Ohio last week to the speeches of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

When interviewed onstage at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, the former Democrat presidential candidate didn't hold back in her criticism of the former US president.

Last week, Trump spoke at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, where footage from the event showed his supporters raising their right arms upward with their index finger raised in a QAnon salute that is in reference to the political conspiracy theory group's slogan: "Where We Go One We Go All."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This led to concerns being expressed online as people drew comparisons to the "Sieg Heil," another infamous political salute involving raising your right arm used by the Nazis.

Clinton recalled being a young student, learning about how Hitler was initially a popular political figure.

"I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out how people get basically brought in by Hitler. How did that happen?” Clinton questioned.

"I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?’"she explained.

The former secretary of state in the Barack Obama administration then pointedly referred to the Trump rally where the crowd gave the QAnon finger salute.

"You saw the rally in Ohio the other night,” Clinton said. "Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. What is going on?"

"I think it is fair to say we’re in a struggle between democracy and autocracy," she added.

Elsewhere, Trump spoke at the rally in North Carolina last night (September 23), and his supporters raised their right arms to put up their index fingers.

However, it seems they were thwarted in their attempt to give the QAnon sign as security appeared to stop them and have them put their arms down.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.