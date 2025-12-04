George Clooney gives Travis Kelce relationship advice

George Clooney has stepped in as unexpected relationship guru, this time for Travis Kelce.

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce asked Clooney whether it was true he and wife Amal Clooney had never argued in their 10-year marriage.

Clooney affirmed it, then turned the question on Kelce, who admitted that, in two-and-a-half years with fiancée Taylor Swift, the pair have also “never once” had an argument.

Clooney explained his secret: “Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in it?” It’s advice Kelce said he’s “definitely taking notes” on and fans are watching eagerly.

