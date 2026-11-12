GTA 6 LIVE: Brand new gameplay video shared online

A video posted online which appears to show GTA 6 gameplay seems to have been confirmed after Rockstar Games reposted it on social media.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases next week on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Players who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate Edition can pre-load GTA 6 ahead of launch. It takes up around 210GB of space so Rockstar is giving gamers time to install the game ahead of its release.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and live updates as they happen.

Brand new GTA 6 gameplay video shared online See on Instagram A short video posted on Instagram appearing to show new GTA 6 gameplay appears to have been confirmed by Rockstar Games. onlyindade usually posts user generated content but the account's most recent video went viral as it appeared to show GTA 6 gameplay of a street, NPCs and a car, including a police vehicle, in Vice City. And Rockstar Games appears to have confirmed this as the video was reposted on the official account's Story.

ICYMI: PS5 Pro features and game frame rates officially revealed Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 will run at 30fps (frames per second) and the features the game will have on PS5 Pro. A release from Rockstar said: "The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro. "Grand Theft Auto VI for PS5 includes high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers and adjustable via accessibility settings, improved spatial audio rendering so all in-game sounds take full advantage of Tempest 3D Audio and improved load times, making Grand Theft Auto VI play best on PlayStation 5 consoles. "The game will also be available via XBOX Cloud Gaming on XBOX Series X/S and XBOX One consoles, utilising XBOX Series S graphics settings. "And as with all cloud streaming, connection speeds and other technical factors may influence game performance in ways that would not impact local gameplay. "GTAVI will also fully support Remote Play on PlayStation and XBOX."

GTA 6 is most pre-ordered PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store title in history It's been officially confirmed GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game on both PlayStation and XBOX digital storefronts. The official PlayStation X / Twitter account confirmed this in a social media post and XBOX CEO Asha Sharma confirmed the game is the most pre-ordered through Microsoft Store.

GTA 6 frame rate and PS5 Pro features officially confirmed Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 will run at 30fps (frames per second) and the features the game will have on PS5 Pro. A release from Rockstar said: "The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro. "Grand Theft Auto VI for PS5 includes high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers and adjustable via accessibility settings, improved spatial audio rendering so all in-game sounds take full advantage of Tempest 3D Audio and improved load times, making Grand Theft Auto VI play best on PlayStation 5 consoles. "The game will also be available via XBOX Cloud Gaming on XBOX Series X/S and XBOX One consoles, utilising XBOX Series S graphics settings. "And as with all cloud streaming, connection speeds and other technical factors may influence game performance in ways that would not impact local gameplay. "GTAVI will also fully support Remote Play on PlayStation and XBOX."

GTA 6 pre-loading available worldwide as game goes gold Pre-loading of GTA 6 is now available across the world as the countdown to the release of the most anticipated game of all time enters its final stretch. Those who have pre-ordered the game can now download it so they can play it when the game releases. GTA 6 releases at midnight on 19 November on PS5 in local timezones, whereas those playing on XBOX Series X/S have a universal release time of 12am GMT.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed in the company's latest earnings call development is now complete and the game has gone gold, which in gaming means the final version for consumers is ready.

GTA 6 pre-loading GTA VI preloading download has officially kicked off

by u/ohyoudidntknooow in GTA6 GTA 6 pre-loading has started in some countries and it's imminent in the UK and the US at the time of writing.

PS5 pre-loading is available at 12am midnight on 10 November local time and XBOX Series X/S pre-loading is available universally at 12am GMT. Some have already pre-loaded the game and Redditors have had a lot to say about it in the GTA 6 Subreddit. justguy7474747 said: "With my WiFi I'll probably finish the download on the same day the game releases." bargainhunterrr17 said: "Then one day before launch another 160GB update 💀" Nervous-Power-9800 said: "I'm going to download it, delete it, then download it again to slow it down for everyone else... 👍" Fabulous-Royal-5319 said: "This is it for me. I'll be back once I get the game some day. Enjoy Leonida folks." Duikmeester said: "Ok time to wipe half my PS5 drive..."

GTA 6 pre-orders 'going to look nuts' Preorder numbers are (as expected) going to look nuts

by u/ResponsibleRatio6569 in GTA6 Fans in the ​GTA 6​ Subreddit have been reacting to the latest on pre-orders from Take-Two Interactive, with Redditor ResponsibleRatio6569 posting "numbers are (as expected) going to look nuts". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Kn1ghtV1sta said: "Makes sense. I fully expect this game will, if it hasn't already, be the most pre-ordered game for a long, long time." AnaxesR7 said: "Good, this ensures Rockstar Games will receive more funding and proper time to deliver another masterpiece in five years." ancientalienzombie said: "I'm sure there's a ton of people like me who won't pre-order until we can download which is tomorrow / tonight so I'd expect to see a huge amount soon."

Earnings call concludes And that concludes the last Take-Two earnings call before the launch of GTA 6. Reaction online to follow.

Retaining GTA 6 players Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "There is so much to be done in all things Grand Theft Auto, I've never had to answer the question about what you do when you finish as there's so much fun to be had. "I think that will be the case in this situation as well."

Zelnick on GTA 6 pre-order numbers and AI Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "The title [GTA 6] is so widely anticipated and consumers appear very, very excited and all the press so far has been universally positive. "It makes me nervous saying those words but they're true. We're still not ready to declare victory but can't wait to do so in the fullness of time." Zelnick was then also asked about the rise of AI. "Technology benefits us," he said. "It's always been true we've created our entertainment inside computers with technology; all advancements have benefitted us. "What we're known for here is the desire to make the best entertainment on Earth and more often than not, we succeed. "It's not easier making a big hit. Hit creation is the view of human beings."

Zelnick on GTA RP Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "We're really excited about the launch of nopixel V which is really a professional version of the RPG business we purchased with FiveM. "We're thrilled there are hundreds of thousands of people who engage with GTA Online in this way. It's early days and we can't wait to see what develops."

GTA 6 pre-order comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke about GTA 6 pre-orders. He said: "On pre-orders, we're days away from the launch of GTA 6 and we tend to avoid claiming success before it occurs. "As soon as we have some experience post-launch, we'll be happy to describe, there's no need to update numbers right now.

Prepared remarks conclude That's it for prepared remarks - now for the questions from investors. This usually throws up a few interesting details so stay tuned.

Zelnick on GTA 6 launch and franchise future Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with IGN about the launch of GTA 6 and what the future has in store for its franchises, such as Grand Theft Auto. "We are very focused on that [GTA 6 launch] and we intend to do the very best we can to have a smooth delivery experience for all of our customers," he said. "We do think that the nature and velocity of the content we'll see from our iconic franchises, including GTA, will look dramatically different over the next decade. "And that's really being driven by our industry leading commitment to releasing the highest quality entertainment, to reaching our players in new ways and in new places and trying to maintain engagement with our consumers post-launch."

Take-Two earnings call is underway The latest Take-Two earnings call is underway and we'll be covering everything that's said as it happens. Prepared remarks will start before investor questions following the presentation.

GTA 6 pre-order latest officially revealed by Take-Two Interactive GTA 6 pre-orders are 'tracking far above initial expectations', according to Take-Two Interactive Rockstar Games The latest GTA 6 pre-order information has been shared by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games. The company is hosting an earnings call on Monday (9 November) and before it starts, the company shared a release about its performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2026 and looking ahead to the next fiscal year. This is to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. Documents were shared ahead of the call and a presentation said pre-orders are "tracking far above our initial expectations and we know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough". Read the full story here.

GTA 6 pre-order updates from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive has shared an update on GTA 6 pre-orders as part of the company's latest earnings update. A presentation said pre-orders are "tracking far above our initial expectations and we know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough". In the third financial quarter, Take-Two expects to "deliver net bookings of $3.35 billion to $3.5 billion, driven by the groundbreaking release of Grand Theft Auto VI". In prepared remarks ahead of the call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is 10 days away and, with pre-orders continuing to reach unprecedented levels, we expect to deliver an historic year for our company. "We are reiterating our outlook for Fiscal 2027 Net Bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion and are confident in our ability to build on this incredible year as we release new hits, explore emerging business opportunities, expand our geographic footprint and pursue accretive M&A - all of which will set us on a path to unlock greater earnings power and long-term shareholder value."

Official GTA 6 updates imminent from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call where there will be updates about GTA 6. It starts at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm GMT / 1.30pm PT) and usually lasts around 40/45 minutes. These updates give executives, including CEO Strauss Zelnick, the opportunity to update shareholders and stakeholders about the financial performance of the company. With GTA 6 just 10 days out from releasing, and pre-loading already rolling out across the globe, there is a high chance of some new information about the game. We'll be covering the last earnings call before launch LIVE so stay with us for all the latest as it happens.

Rockstar Games announces GTA 6 launch festival Rockstar Games is hosting a GTA 6 festival in Miami to celebrate the game's launch. On 21 November at Mana Wynwood, a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack will perform across two stages Confirmed artists include: Cactus Jack presents Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black and Sofaygo; Cardi B; Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso; Justice (DJ set); Metro Boomin; Nick Leon B2B DJ Python; Prospa B2B Skream; Rauw & Friends; Suero; Tainy; The Dare B2B Fcukers (DJ set). There's a pre-sale lottery for a chance to buy tickets starting on Wednesday (11 November). Tickets are limited to two per pre-sale lottery code and it closes at 4pm ET (9pm GMT / 1pm PT) on Tuesday (10 November).

Where you can buy limited edition GTA 6 PS5 controllers in UK There are two different limited edition GTA 6 PS5 controllers available to pre-order Sony Interactive Entertainment / Rockstar Games To celebrate the highly anticipated release of GTA 6 next week, Sony is launching these limited-edition PlayStation DualSense wireless controllers. There are two different versions of the controller compatible with PS5 consoles: one in black and one in white. Both controllers have a shimmering, colour-shifting finish that is designed to bring together the colours of a Vice City sunset and the glow of the neon lights from its iconic nightlife. They both have custom palm tree details moulded directly into the controller and the Grand Theft Auto logo is engraved on the back of each. The black controller is to celebrate Vice City's nightlife and it's only available in one place. The white controller, meanwhile, is designed to show Vice City during the day and is available from a number of retailers across the UK. To read the full story, click here.

GTA 6 pre-loading begins across the world GTA 6 pre-loading has started in certain regions across the world. Digital pre-loading on PS5 begins on Tuesday (10 November) at midnight local time and on XBOX Series X/S, pre-loading begins globally on 10 November at 12am GMT. In New Zealand, it has just gone 12am on 10 November so those in that region who have digitally pre-ordered the game through PlayStation are now able to pre-load the title. This is a huge moment in the continuing countdown to the release of GTA 6.

GTA 6 online mode details 'leaked' A renowned datamining account has posted on social media they have found the latest version of GTA 6 supports online related shortcuts. PlayStation Game Size claimed these shortcuts include 'join session' and 'launch multiplayer activity'. GTA 6 is a single-player game but is widely expected to have an online mode at some stage, which could either release as an update as part of GTA 6 or as a standalone title.

These speculated shortcuts hint GTA 6 is likely to have an online update later down the line. However this is just speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 trophies / achievements 'leaked' GTA 6 is claimed to have a total of 55 trophies / achievements, including one that unlocks for completing all the other 54, according to two dataminers. Renowned dataminer TexFunz2 posted about this on a forum which was spotted and shared across social media. Another renowned datamining account, PlayStation Game Size, also claimed this is what they had found out too. This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

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