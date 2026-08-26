PS Plus Essential September games leaked - and there's one gamers can't wait for

The lineup of PS Plus Essential games for September 2026 has been leaked online and there's one game in particular gamers are looking forward to.

Each month, those subscribed to any tier of PS Plus can access a handful of new games for free. These games are usually available to redeem for free for a month but after that month is up, as long as a PS Plus subscription is maintained, these games can be played for free at any time.

And renowned leaker bilibil-kun has revealed the three games all PS Plus subscribers can look forward to in September.

bilibil-kun claims there will be three games available to redeem for free which are Sniper Elite: Resistance, Chained Echoes and Wobbly Life.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and although the OP (original poster) said "it's lowkirk a bit of a stinker", others have been quick to point out one of the games of the three they're really looking forward to.

One said: "Chained Echoes is great."

Another agreed: "Chained Echoes is an amazing game."

"Sniper Elite is good," added a third. "I played it at launch. If you've played those games, you know what to expect, but it's a solid one of those."

A fourth commented: "Y'all can be upset but I've had Chained Echoes on my wishlist for years."

And a fifth questioned: "Are people saying it's bad because the games are bad or are they saying it's bad because they don't know what those games are?"

An official announcement of the PS Plus Essential games for September from PlayStation is expected imminently but at the time of writing, this is speculation as there has been no official announcement.

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