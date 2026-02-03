Donald Trump reveals astronomical cost of Kennedy Center renovation

President Donald Trump revealed that planned renovations at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., could cost about $200 million, as part of a major overhaul requiring a roughly two-year closure starting in July 2026.

Trump said the iconic venue’s structure will remain intact but that extensive interior work is needed and cannot be done while performances continue.

He described the facility as “run down” and promised “the highest-grade” materials and a dramatically improved result.

His announcement follows controversy over his renaming of the center and widespread performer cancellations.

