Trump posts ‘My Way’ in late night Truth Social spree – and people are concerned

Donald Trump’s late night posting on Truth Social is nothing new. In fact, over recent times, it’s been getting more bizarre than ever, what with that hugely controversial Jesus AI picture and his ‘disgusting’ comments threatening Iran with annihilation .

However, there’s one recent post which have got people concerned – and they don’t really know why.

Trump posted a clip of Frank Sinatra singing ‘My Way’ without any context, and the vague nature of the post has got people worried.

Commentator Harry Sisson responded to the post, writing: “Why is Donald Trump posting Frank Sinatra singing 'My Way' in the middle of the night? I guess the Iran stuff is getting REALLY bad…”

The Republicans Against Trump account wrote: “Trump just posted a video of Frank Sinatra singing My Way

“What’s happening?”

Another account focused on the lyrics of 'My Way', writing: "President Trump shared a clip of Frank Sinatra performing 'My Way'

"'And now, the end is near / And so I face the final curtain…

I did it my way.'

"Hinting something?"

Another worried commentator wrote: “Dafuq is going on? Should I be in a bunker or something?”

Could the post mean something ominous, or it could just be Trump posting a song he's partial to? Time will tell.

Meanwhile, Trump’s recent speech in Las Vegas has been criticised for a number of reasons – not least claiming that he’d ended ‘10 wars’ , despite being responsible for launching the war in Iran - and critics have also called him ‘delusional’ after making a bizarre claim about his age.

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