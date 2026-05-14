What's new in Subnautica 2? Deep dive into everything you need to know

Subnautica 2 developers held a press briefing including a detailed Q&A to talk through everything you need to know as the upcoming game releases into Early Access.

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival title set on an all-new alien world where players take on the role of a silent diver forced to adapt and survive in their environment while working out why they're there and what happened along the way.

The game has hit a staggering five million Wishlists on Steam alone, the most Wishlisted game on the platform.

Along with what was announced during the Subnautica 2 pre-launch showcase, here's a look at everything we know so far about Subnautica 2.

Subnautica 2 is out now in Early Access / Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Krafton

What's new in Subnautica 2?

The big new addition for Subnautica 2 is native four player co-op. Developers have introduced a system where players can easily drop into sessions if they haven't been there from the start and not be at a disadvantage in terms of collecting resources. Co-op is completely optional with progression shared and cross-play possible.

The opening of Subnautica 2 looks very similar to past Subnautica games yet without revealing too much, developers say the experience becomes much different the further you play through Subnautica 2.

It's set in a brand new world with the stories of past games left behind for a new storyline and mysteries.

Players will start by surviving early on with this experience then deviating. In terms of resources, this time around what you see is pretty much what you'll get.

Fish and other creatures interact with the environment more. Recipe scanning and crafting plays an even bigger role this time around.

There's an AI companion but it doesn't accompany you throughout, you have to interact with it when you want to use it. A Bloom blights sections of the environment, infecting plants and creatures and you have to cure this.

There's a new submersible and this can be upgraded along the way. Base building has been completely overhauled and is a lot more detailed this time around using a sculptural system. There are loads of new props to help with this.

There are survival and creative modes if players would rather focus on building the perfect base too.

One thing that has remained the same is that developers have confirmed the game remains much scarier when the lights go down.

Developers have confirmed Subnautica 2 remains quite scary when the lights go down... / Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Krafton

How long is Subnautica 2 Early Access?

Early Access will start with the game in its current state taking between 14 and 20 hours to complete, according to developers. There are 10 different biomes at the start of Early Access with more to be added.

The game will be in Early Access for two years.

What does the Subnautica 2 roadmap look like?

Update 1.1 will see a number of quality of life improvements, including the ability to sprint when players are in a base.

Update 1.2 is co-op-centric and will work on improving the HUD system and emotes with proximity chat being added. Developers have said they're looking into player revival mechanics for this too.

In the future, the game will expand with new biomes, creatures, tools, resources, recipes, leviathans and a big story update.

Base building has been overhauled in Subnautica 2 / Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Krafton

What game engine does Subnautica 2 use?

Subnautica 2 has been built in Unreal Engine 5, ditching the Unity engine used in Subnautica and Subnautica Below Zero.

What platforms is Subnautica 2 Early Access on?

Subnautica 2 Early Access is available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is Steam Deck verified and developers have said it works on ROG hardware too.

How much does Subnautica 2 Early Access cost?

Subnautica 2 Early Access is priced at £25.99 / $29.99.

When can I play Subnautica 2 Early Access?

Subnautica 2 Early Access is available right now.

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