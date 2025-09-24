Trump ‘can’t take a joke’ says Jimmy Kimmel on return to Disney

Jimmy Kimmel has hit out at Donald Trump on returning to air after a brief suspension from ABC, saying, “Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods, because he can’t take a joke.”

The late-night host was suspended by ABC after comments he made about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel thanked Disney for allowing him to return and highlighted the President's response to the show's team potentially all losing their jobs.

Choking back tears on his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he told viewers he never meant to “make light of the murder of a young man” or blame any group.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings