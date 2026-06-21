US president Donald Trump has once again shared his thoughts on politics taking place on the other side of the pond, as he’s claimed UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will resign, citing two “very important subjects” on which he believes the Labour leader has “failed badly”.

Starmer was criticised earlier this year over his appointment of Peter Mandelson – a person with ties to the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – as US ambassador, then pressure to step down after a number of resignations (including former health secretary Wes Streeting), and a poor performance for the Labour Party in last month’s local elections.

And the latest thing to ramp up calls for Starmer to go is Andy Burnham – the mayor of Greater Manchester long suspected of fancying another chance as Labour leader – becoming an MP after being announced as the winner of the Makerfield by-election on Friday.

His becoming an MP means he is now eligible to challenge Starmer for the leadership.

And if all that wasn’t bad enough for Starmer, Trump has now shared his two cents, writing on Truth Social on Sunday: “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!”

The intervention has been branded “the final humiliation” from journalist and friend of Trump, Piers Morgan:

“The list is longer than that,” tweeted Reform UK leader and Trump ally Nigel Farage, referring to Starmer’s list of supposed failures:

Bloomberg political editor Alex Wickham commented: “Going to be quite something watching Andy Burnham dealing with this”:

And ITV political editor Robert Peston said:

Politics UK reports it was directed by No 10 to Starmer’s comments on Friday in which he said he “will not walk away” from the job of Prime Minister, and added that said remarks “still stand”.

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