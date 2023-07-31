Awkward moment Trump makes his entrance to 'prison song' soundtrack

At a campaign event in Iowa, Republican nominee-hopeful Donald Trump chose a rather ironic song choice for him to walk out to.

The former President took the stage to the song lyric "one could end up going to prison, one just might be president" from Book & Dunn's "Only in America."

Trump also appeared to pump his fist after the "prison" lyric, although he may not have heard the words.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The event was for all Republican presidential candidates at the Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

Politico's Natalie Allison who was at the event reported that all candidates had to walk about to bits of the same song.

Discussions surrounding Trump's possibility of serving a prison sentence ramped up this week as three more charges were added to his classified documents case by special counsel Jack Smith.

The charges added accuse Trump and an employee at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago of attempting to destroy security camera footage once the former president learned he was under subpoena for his handling of classified documents.

Many on social media who saw the irony couldn't help but laugh. One joked that prison or president were "pretty much his two primary options at this point." Whilst another joked that the "people running sound had fun last night."





Trump was also indicted for falsifying business records when making hush money payments during the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

This isn't the first time Trump's walk-on music at campaign events and rallies has proved controversial. In September 2020, the 77-year-old disembarked from Air Force One to Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son," a song about the ability of the privileged to dodge the draft during the Vietnam War. Trump has repeatedly labeled as a draft dodger after he claimed that foot bone spurs meant he skipped military service.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.