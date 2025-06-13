US president Donald Trump secured a small victory late Thursday (12 June), when the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit issued a temporary pause on a previous court order – one which concerned handing control of the National Guard to California governor Gavin Newsom.

As a reminder, the reserve force was called in by Trump following protests in Los Angeles over his administration’s immigration policies, and raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Newsom previously alleged the Republican had “illegally acted to federalize the National Guard”, and sued Trump over the move, with Judge Charles R. Breyer ruling that the president’s actions were “illegal” by both “exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution”.

Then the appeals court ruling changed things…

What is the 9th Circuit?

It’s an appeals court covering the ninth circuit or ‘area’ of the United States, which per the court’s own website, concerns:

Alaska

Arizona

California (the central, eastern, northern and southern districts)

Guam

Hawaii

Idaho

Montana

Nevada

Northern Mariana Islands

Oregon

Washington (the eastern and western districts).

What did the circuit judges say?

Not a lot. The order is only one page long, grants the Trump administration’s request for a pause on the previous ruling, and says a remote hearing on Zoom to discuss the case will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Why not read...



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.