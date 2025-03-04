What time is Donald Trump's speech tonight? How to watch and key details explained

US president Donald Trump is going to address a joint session of Congress tonight (Tuesday, March 4).

This will not be a "State of the Union Address" but rather an "Address to a Joint Session of Congress," and marks the first speech of his second term in front of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress.

Some of the topics that Trump is expected to talk about include trade tariffs, immigration, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

A senior Trump official has shared that the theme of the president's speech will be “the renewal of the American Dream,” as per Fox News.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2025. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Taking to Truth Social on Monday, Trump declared in block capitals: “Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is.”

While, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the speech is “must-see TV”.

“President Trump has accomplished more in one month than any president in four years, and the renewal of the American Dream is well underway,” she said.

What time will Trump make his speech?

President Trump will address Congress on Tuesday, March 4, at 9pm (ET), 6pm (ET), and Wednesday, March 5, at 2am (GMT).

How long will his speech last?

When looking back at his joint address from his first term, Trump spoke for one hour in 2017. His speeches in the following years of his presidency lasted around 80 minutes.

Where can I watch Trump's speech?

Trump's joint address will air on US TV networks such as ABC, CBS, NPR, PBS and Fox News.

Elsewhere, Zelensky thanks world leaders after Trump and Vance's 'appalling' blowout, and 7 biggest moments from Trump's talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.