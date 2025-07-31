South Park shares outrageous behind the scenes with 'naked' Trump double

South Park has never been one to shy away from the outrageous, and its Season 27 premiere has proved no different. But while viewers expect the unexpected from the long-running animated satire, few were prepared for this level of explicit surrealism.

Towards the end of the episode, a pro-Donald-Trump parody public service announcement sees Trump wandering alone through the desert. Worn out and disoriented, he eventually removes all of his clothes and lies down.

In true South Park style, his two-eyed micropenis then starts talking: "I'm Donald J Trump and I endorse this message."

The voiceover goes on to state: "Trump: His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large."

The scene quickly sparked questions online about whether it was animated, enhanced, or purely digital. But in a behind-the-scenes reveal, the show's creators confirmed that the moment was crafted with the help of a real-life body double.

Baffled X/Twitter users were shocked to learn that the scene in question was not AI-generated. Meanwhile, others urged the popular show to "lawyer up".

Another joked: "I heard that Satan is suing South Park for damaging his likeness. He said that him being depicted with Trump caused irreparable damage to his image."

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con last Thursday, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed that the episode didn’t make it to air without some debate behind the scenes.

According to Parker, Comedy Central — along with parent company Paramount — wanted to blur Trump’s penis. But Parker and Stone weren’t having it.

Instead, they came up with a typical South Park solution — they added eyes to it, effectively turning it into a separate character.

In response to the episode, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers hit back in a statement to Variety, telling the outlet: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.

“Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows."

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Indy100 reached out to a White House representative for comment

