Final Fantasy 14 Patch 7.4 Into the Mist: Everything that's new

Final Fantasy 14's latest update Patch 7.4 Into the Mist goes live very soon and here's a look at everything you need to know about it.



The patch goes live on 16 December and features new main scenario quests, a dungeon, trial, the final Arcadian raid tier and more.

There's also a new 72-player Frontline PvP campaign, Worqor Chirteh (Triumph), which will have teams contend over objectives while weather conditions threaten to turn the tide of battle at any moment, the Command Panel, a new UI (user interface) element inspired by player feedback and the Strategy Board which is a long-awaited feature for parties of players to plan and utilise strategies while taking on formidable foes.

There's also an original track called 'Everything Burns' written by Tom Morello, the Grammy award-winning guitarist part of Rage Against the Machine, serving as the soundtrack to the finale of the raid series. Caleb Shomo features on vocals.

There are new main scenario quests coming to Final Fantasy 14 in Patch 7.4 / Square Enix

Patch 7.4's main scenario quests Into the Mist follow on from the machinations of Calyx and Preservation being thwarted, releasing Alexandria from the throes of chaos. As the nation's people begin to move forward, so too must the Warrior of Light's companions - and for Krile, this means turning to face the question that has trailed her like a second shadow through her once-foreign homeland.

There's a new Raid tier with The Arcadion: Heavyweight Division. With the cruiserweight division conquered, the unstoppable upstart now rises into the fearsome heights of the heavyweight tier. The threat of psychonekrosis ever looms and to claim its cure, you must seize the grand champion's crown - and make your rightful ascension.

Mistwake, a new Dungeon, sees players descend to a long-lost land shrouded in mist and mystery.

There's a new Trial called Hell on Rails, where players have to take down an unholy locomotive, and an Unreal Trial called Tsukuyomi's Pain.

PvP sees the addition of a new Frontline campaign called Worqor Chirteh (Triumph) where there's a new field of battle along with new rules.

There are three new Phantom jobs, called Mystic Knight, Dancer and Gladiator, as part of an Occult Crescent update, along with fresh weapon enhancement and Cosmic Exploration quests.

There are loads of new mounts and minions too.

New minions are in Parch 7.4 too / Square Enix

Looking at quality of life updates, there is an update to the Glamour System where level, class and job restrictions on gear have been removed for glamour purposes, allowing players to glamour the appearance of gear without these being factors. There are new theme settings too.

Further ahead, in Patch 7.41, Oizys is a new planet in Cosmic Exploration which is the latest one for crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as featuring. new rewards and system updates.

Merchant's Tale is a new Variant Dungeon coming in Patch 7.45.

