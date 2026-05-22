Jon Batiste has shared his sadness over the upcoming end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as the team prepares for its final episode on May 21.

Batiste, who served as bandleader on the show from 2015 to 2022, described the moment as “the end of an age.”

The singer and his band, Stay Human, became fan favourites for their energetic performances throughout the programme’s run.

CBS has reportedly blamed financial pressures and declining late-night revenues for the cancellation, although many viewers have speculated the decision was linked to host Stephen Colbert and his frequent criticism of Donald Trump.

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