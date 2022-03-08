Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared footage from his office in Kyiv to prove he's not 'hiding'.



Filming from the window of the President building in the city's government quarter, he sat at his presidential desk.



"I stay here, I stay in Kyiv, on Bankova Street," he recorded on a phone. "I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As long as it's necessary to win in our patriotic war."

